Volodin cancels visit to Azerbaijan

Chairman of the Russian State Duma of Russia Vyacheslav Volodin has canceled his visit to Azerbaijan, reports Oxu.Az with reference to haqqin.az.

Earlier it was reported that Vyacheslav Volodin, along with a large delegation of Russian parliamentarians, would arrive in Baku on December 23.

Within the framework of the visit, a joint meeting of the Duma committees on the CIS and international affairs with the relevant committees of the Milli Majlis was expected, along with the official meetings of Vyacheslav Volodin with the leadership of Azerbaijan.

The reasons for the cancellation of the visit of the speaker of the State Duma to Azerbaijan are not known.

News.Az

