Volodymyr Zelenskyy speaks by phone with Friedrich Merz

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy spoke by phone with German Federal Chancellor Friedrich Merz.

The Head of State congratulated Friedrich Merz on his election to office and wished him success. The President emphasized that Ukraine counts on Germany to continue playing a key role in supporting our country, protecting Ukrainians now, and contributing to post-war recovery, News.Az reports citing the official website of President of Ukraine.

The leaders discussed the potential for Ukrainian-German cooperation across various areas and agreed that their teams would work on implementing concrete proposals.

Special attention was given to prospects for cooperation. The Chancellor assured that Germany will continue to support Ukraine.

The parties also discussed specific diplomatic steps aimed at achieving a just and lasting peace. Volodymyr Zelenskyy and Friedrich Merz agreed to work together and coordinated a schedule of upcoming contacts.

The Head of State thanked Germany for its support in protecting the lives of Ukrainians and upholding international law.

