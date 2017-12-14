Volume of Azerbaijani population's monthly spending on loan interests revealed

+ ↺ − 16 px

In January-November 2017, the personal incomes in Azerbaijan increased 8.2% to AZN 43,389,900,000.

According to State Statistical Committee, the per capita income amounted to AZN 4,459.1.

During the reporting period, 84.8% or AZN 36,794,600,000 of incomes were spent on consumption, 8.5% or AZN 3,688,100,000 on taxes, social insurance and voluntary membership fees, 1.8% or AZN 718.018 million on payment of interests on loans, 4.9% or AZN 2,216,100,000 went to charge.

The income in the disposal of population made up AZN 39,692,400,000.

News.Az

