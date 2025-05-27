Volume of oil transported via BTC from Türkiye unveiled

+ ↺ − 16 px

In January-April of this year, 70,753 thousand barrels of oil were transported through the Baku-Tbilisi-Ceyhan (BTC) pipeline from Türkiye, which is 3.3% less than the previous year, News.Az reports citing Turkish pipeline operator BOTAŞ.

According to the information, 73,147 thousand barrels of oil were transported through the BTC through the territory of Türkiye in the corresponding period of 2024.

It should be noted that last year, 224,142 thousand barrels of oil were transported through the Baku-Tbilisi-Ceyhan (BTC) pipeline through the territory of Türkiye, which is 2% less than the figure for 2022.

It should be noted that the BTC pipeline imports oil produced from Azerbaijan's Azeri-Chirag-Guneshli fields. In addition, oil from other producers is also sent to Türkiye through the pipeline.

