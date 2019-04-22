Volumes of gas supply via TANAP revealed

+ ↺ − 16 px

By April 1, 2019, over 1.5 billion cubic meters of gas were transported via the Trans-Anatolian Natural Gas Pipeline (TANAP) to Turkey, Energy Minister of Azerbaijan Parviz Shahbazov said, Trend reports April 22.

He announced these figures when speaking at the 4th SOCAR International Caspian and Central Asia Downstream Forum on Trading, Logistics, Refining and Petrochemicals in Baku.

The launch of “phase 0” of the TANAP project took place on June 12, 2018 in the province of Eskisehir in Turkey. TANAP project envisages transportation of gas from Azerbaijan's Shah Deniz field to the western borders of Turkey.

The length of TANAP is 1,850 kilometers with an initial capacity of 16 billion cubic meters of gas. Around six billion cubic meters of this gas is meant to be delivered to Turkey, with the remaining volume to be supplied to Europe.

The share distribution of TANAP shareholders is as follows: Southern Gas Corridor CJSC - 51 percent, SOCAR Turkey Enerji - 7 percent, Botas - 30 percent, BP - 12 percent.

News.Az

News.Az