Voter turnout in presidential election as of 10:00 made public in Azerbaijan

Voter turnout in presidential election as of 10:00 made public in Azerbaijan

+ ↺ − 16 px

As of 10:00, 18.71 percent of voters, 994,196 persons cast their ballots in Azerbaijan's presidential election, announced Farid Orujov, head of the Election Information Center of the country’s Central Election Commission (CEC).

A total of 5,309,434 people in Azerbaijan have the right to vote, 50.78 percent of which are women and 49.22 percent are men, according to APA.

Eight candidates were registered at the presidential election. Six candidates of them were nominated from political parties, one was a self-nominee and one candidate was nominated from the Initiative Group.

The Election Information Center of the CEC Secretariat will provide further information on the voting process and participation of voters in the election at 12:00, 15:00, 17:00 and 19:00.

News.Az

News.Az