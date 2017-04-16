Yandex metrika counter

Voting ends in Turkish constitutional referendum

Voting in Turkey’s constitutional referendum ended at 5.00 p.m. local time (14:00 GMT) on Sunday, Anadolu reported.

Voting in 32 eastern provinces ended an hour earlier to account for earlier daylight hours.

Around 55 million people across 81 provinces were eligible to vote in a referendum on an 18-article constitutional reform bill that would shift the country from a parliamentary to a presidential system.

