Voting ends in Turkish constitutional referendum

Voting in Turkey’s constitutional referendum ended at 5.00 p.m. local time (14:00 GMT) on Sunday, Anadolu reported.

Voting in 32 eastern provinces ended an hour earlier to account for earlier daylight hours.

Around 55 million people across 81 provinces were eligible to vote in a referendum on an 18-article constitutional reform bill that would shift the country from a parliamentary to a presidential system.

