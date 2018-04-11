Voting in Azerbaijan’s presidential election wraps up

+ ↺ − 16 px

The voting in Azerbaijan’s presidential election has come to an end.

The polling stations through the country closed down at 19:00 local time, APA reports.

Eight candidates are competing at the presidential election in Azerbaijan. The candidates are Ilham Aliyev (New Azerbaijan Party), Gudrat Hasanguliyev (Popular Front Party), Araz Alizade (Social Democratic Party), Faraj Guliyev (National Revival Movement Party), Razi Nurullayev (Frontists Initiative Group), Hafiz Hajiyev (Modern Musavat Party), Zahid Oruj (self-nominee) and Sardar Mammadov (Azerbaijan Democratic Party).

The presidential election is monitored by 894 international and 58,175 local observers. Moreover, web cameras were installed in 1,000 polling stations in 119 constituencies.

“Els” Independent Research Center, “Rey” Monitoring Center, the Citizens' Labor Rights Protection League (together with the US-based Arthur J. Finkelstein & Associates Inc.), and the Independent Counseling and Support Center for Civil Society (together with French organization Opinion Way) held exit polls at the presidential election in Azerbaijan.

