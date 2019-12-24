Voting in municipal elections ends in Azerbaijan

Voting in municipal elections has ended at all polling stations in Azerbaijan.

Counting ballots is underway at the stations.

Elections were held to 1,606 municipalities. A total of 41,462 candidates were running for 15,156 municipal member posts.

Voting got underway in 5,049 polling stations in 118 constituencies.

The number of eligible voters was 4,972,356.

The elections were observed by 52,636 local and 17 international monitors.

News.Az

