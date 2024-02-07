Yandex metrika counter

Voting in Pakistan for Azerbaijan’s presidential election ends

The voting at the polling station set up in Azerbaijan’s Embassy in Pakistan for the snap presidential election in Azerbaijan wrapped at 19:00 local time, News.Az reports.

The voting process followed the Election Code of Azerbaijan, and the station was fully equipped to enable Azerbaijani citizens in Pakistan to cast their votes.


honor Patriotic War martyrs

