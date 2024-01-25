Voting in presidential election in Azerbaijan’s diplomatic missions to begin in Korea, end in US

Voting in the upcoming snap presidential election in Azerbaijan will begin at the country’s Embassy in Korea and end at the country’s Consulate General in Los Angeles, News.Az reports citing the "Election 2024” Independent Media Center.

The voting will start at 08:00 and will end at 19:00, local time zones.

Based on the data of the Central Election Commission of Azerbaijan, a total of 49 polling stations in 37 countries have been set up to organize voting outside the country.

On December 7, 2023, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev signed a decree on holding a snap presidential election in the country on February 7, 2024.

The Central Election Commission of Azerbaijan (CEC) on Dec. 19 approved the candidacy of Ilham Aliyev, nominated by the ruling New Azerbaijan Party (YAP), for participation in the election.

Azerbaijan has registered 7 candidates to run in the snap presidential election.

