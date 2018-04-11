Yandex metrika counter

Voting process active at Azerbaijani embassy to Belarus

A polling station operates at the Azerbaijani embassy to Belarus.

The elections of the president of Azerbaijan are held actively there.

Members of the International Public Association "Congress of Azerbaijani Communities" of Belarus took an active part in both the voting and observation over the voting process.

