Voting starts in Azerbaijan's embassy to Russia

+ ↺ − 16 px

The Azerbaijani embassy in Russia started voting in connection with the presidential elections.

According to APA's Moscow correspondent, the polling station in the embassy was opened at 08:00 local time.

A list of voters is posted in the foyer of the embassy. The members of the precinct election commission register the citizens who arrived at the embassy.

Along with the embassy in Moscow, polling stations are also established at the consulates general of Azerbaijan in St. Petersburg and Yekaterinburg.

News.Az

News.Az