Voting wraps up for Azerbaijan’s presidential election in South Korea

+ ↺ − 16 px

Voting has ended at the polling station established in the Azerbaijani embassy in the Republic of Korea for the snap presidential election of the Republic of Azerbaijan, News.Az reports.

The voting began at 8:00 a.m. local time (3:00 a.m. Baku time) and concluded at 7:00 p.m. (2:00 p.m. Baku time).

Voting at the diplomatic missions of Azerbaijan, where polling stations have been established, commenced initially at the embassy of Azerbaijan in the Republic of Korea and will conclude at the Consulate General of the Republic of Azerbaijan in Los Angeles.

News.Az