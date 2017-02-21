VP Mehriban Aliyeva: I realize seriousness of my responsibility

+ ↺ − 16 px

Mehriban Aliyeva, who has been appointed the First Vice President of Azerbaijan, thanked President Ilham Aliyev for the high confidence in her.

Addressing a meeting of the Security Council held under the chairmanship of President Aliyev on February 21, Mrs. Aliyeva stressed that she realizes the seriousness of the responsibility that came with my appointment to this post.



"Mr. President, I express my deep gratitude to you for this high confidence in me," she said. "I believe that I will be able to justify this confidence shown by you, Mr. President, and all the people that believe in me,” said Mehriban Aliyeva.

News.Az



