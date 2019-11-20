VP of Heydar Aliyev Foundation Leyla Aliyeva attends IDEA’s Urban Ecology project event
Some 10 parrots have been released into a green area in Ataturk Park as part of IDEA Public Union`s Urban Ecology Project. The Urban Ecology project is aimed at protecting and restoring urban ecosystems and preserving the fauna species once widespread in the past.
Vice-President of the Heydar Aliyev Foundation, founder and head of IDEA Public Union Leyla Aliyeva attended the event.
The rose-ringed parakeet (lat. Psittacula krameri) is a type of parrot which can live and breed in the climatic conditions of Baku.
