Vugar Safarli: Third building too will have 255 apartments

"During the opening ceremony of the second building for journalists, the foundation of the third building will be laid."

According to Vugar Safarli, executive director of the Fund of State Support for Development of Mass Media under the President of Azerbaijan and chairman of the commission for the allocation of apartments to media employees, this project, which serves to improve the living conditions of journalists, will be long.



Vugar Safarli noted that in the third building, like the second one, will have 255 apartments.

News.Az

