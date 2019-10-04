Wages increase seven-fold in Azerbaijan - minister

+ ↺ − 16 px

Over the past fifteen years, the wages in Azerbaijan have increased seven-fold, while the poverty level has decreased significantly, which is 5 percent at the moment, Azerbaijani Minister of Labor and Social Protection of Population Sahil Babayev said.

Babayev made the remarks in Baku at the conference dedicated to the closing ceremony of a joint twinning project in the field of employment, Trend reports.

The minister noted that these indicators are a clear confirmation that support for citizens is the basis of state policy in Azerbaijan.

"At the same time, there are certain problems in the field of employment, which are also being consistently addressed in Azerbaijan, as part of state policy. It is quite obvious that this kind of problem is a natural factor in a country where there is steady demographic growth, and the state is taking appropriate steps in this direction. In this regard, Azerbaijan pays great attention to development of an employment strategy at the level of government departments," the minister said.

He noted that this strategy has practical implementation in the framework of the socio-economic policy of the state.

News.Az

News.Az