Walmart to stop selling ammunition for handguns, assault-style weapons

Walmart Inc said on Tuesday it would discontinue sales of ammunition for handguns and some assault-style rifles in stores across the United States, in response to recent mass shootings in Texas and Ohio, Reuters reported.

Walmart, the largest U.S. firearms retailer, and other corporations have increasingly joined the debate over guns and gun safety as mass shootings have proliferated and while elected leaders consider options.

Walmart, like rivals Kroger-owned Fred Meyer and Dick’s Sporting Goods, has already ended sales of assault rifle and raised the minimum age for gun purchases to 21.

Bank of America last year said it would no longer lend to companies making military-style firearms for civilians, and airlines Delta and United last year said they were no longer offering discounted rates to the National Rifle Association (NRA).

The latest move will leave Walmart focused on weapons for hunting, including deer rifles, shotguns and related ammunition.

