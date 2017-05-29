WannaCry ransomware may be authored by hackers from Southern China — media

+ ↺ − 16 px

Earlier, a US software company Symantecm said North Korean hackers could have been behind the WannaCry ransomware attack.

Cyber security specialists have found out that the WannaCry ransomware, which hit more than 200,000 computers in 150 countries earlier this month, may be the work of natives from Southern China, Hong Kong, Taiwan or Singapore, the South China Morning Post (SCMP) wrote, TASS reports.

According to the report, experts from a US company Flashpoint carried out a linguistic analysis of the code and found out that the malware had been written by native Chinese-speaking people with southern accents. The hackers converted the note into other languages using Google’s translation software.

On May 12, hackers tried to attack Windows OS computers across the world using a WannaCry ransomware. Most attempts at infecting computers were registered in Russia. Hackers asked for a bitcoin ransom payment to unlock infected computers. Some reports say that they had used a hacking tool developed by the US National Security Agency.

