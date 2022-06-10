War in Ukraine must end: Ursula von der Leyen

+ ↺ − 16 px

The war in Ukraine must end, bringing peace back to Europe, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said on Twitter on Friday, News.Az reports.

Ursula von der Leyen on Friday met with Pope Francis in Rome.

“Truly glad to meet again His Holiness Pontifex in Rome today. We stand with those suffering from the destruction in Ukraine. This war must end, bringing peace back to Europe,” the EC chief added.

