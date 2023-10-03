“Warehouses in Garabagh were full of food” - Armenian blogger blames separatists for deliberate starvation (VIDEO)

“Warehouses in Garabagh were full of food” - Armenian blogger blames separatists for deliberate starvation (VIDEO)

+ ↺ − 16 px

Armenian blogger Roman Baghdasaryan accused the former separatist regime in Garabagh of depriving local residents of water and food.

“Unfortunately, Azerbaijan did not lie. Warehouses in Garabagh were full of food. Garabagh “officials” deliberately starved the residents,” the blogger wrote on his social network account, News.Az reports.

Baghdasaryan also noted that one of the separatist leaders in Garabagh, Araik Harutyunyan, had a one-year supply of sunflower oil in the Qirmizi Bazaar.

The blogger also shared footage showing a warehouse with full of food supplies.

News.Az

News.Az