One of the most experienced American diplomats, James Warlick, is negotiating with the US authorities about the possibility of judicial proceedings on the financing of the separatist "Nagorno-Karabakh Republic" by such Armenian organizations as the Armenian National Committee of America (ANCA) and the Armenian Assembly of America (AAA), Oxu.Az reports citing the Armenian portal Depiararat.

Both organizations are lobbying, have close ties in the American establishment, as well as an extensive network of branches both inside the country and beyond, there are serious financial and information resources at their disposal. ANKA is positioned as the second most influential among all ethno-lobbying organizations in the US, and the AAA is the second most important and influential Armenian organization in the United States.

Successful results of ANCA and AAA activities include the effective lobbying of direct financial support for the separatists of Nagorno-Karabakh from the state budget of the United States and the absence of such support from the Republic of Azerbaijan.

The trial initiated by James Worlik is legally justified in terms of extending US jurisdiction to the activities of the two organizations, since the law of the United States is just the personal law of ANCA and AAA.

The US financial assistance to Karabakh separatists, according to James Warlick and a number of his colleagues-diplomats, encourages Armenian separatists in the region and hinders the negotiation process to resolve the conflict. In addition, the prospective trial has good prospects to become indicative for all US diaspora organizations and fits into the logic of President Donald Trump's pre-election pledge to concentrate primarily on domestic US problems and reduce activity in some external directions. In this regard, most recently, the American journal "Foreign Policy" reported on the plans of the Agency for International Development USAID to reduce funding for its activities.

"Regarding the story of the James Worlick initiative, the support provided by ANCA to Trump's opponent in the struggle for Hillary Clinton's presidential chair can be used as a motive for the current administration to approve the trials against the mentioned Armenian organizations. For years, ANCA and the AAA enjoyed the sympathy of the power elite of the United States, including lobbying for financial support for Nagorno-Karabakh, and suddenly there are suspicions about the illegality of their activities," the Armenian portal notes with bewilderment.

According to the independent journalist O. Malik, the source in the State Department confirms the initiative of James Warlick is under consideration of the relevant US departments, and that it has even obtained preliminary approval from the Deputy State Secretary John Heffern.

