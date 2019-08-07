Warning issued to those attending "Pan-Armenian Games" in occupied Azerbaijani lands

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijan will keep an eye on the participants of the so-called “Pan-Armenian Games”, and citizens or journalists of any foreign country who will arrive for th

According to information previously disseminated in the Armenian media, on Aug. 5, 2019, the “opening ceremony” of the so-called “Pan-Armenian Games” was held in the occupied territories of Azerbaijan.

The conflict between the two South Caucasus countries began in 1988 when Armenia made territorial claims against Azerbaijan. As a result of the ensuing war, Armenian armed forces occupied 20 percent of Azerbaijan, including the Nagorno-Karabakh region and seven surrounding districts.

The 1994 ceasefire agreement was followed by peace negotiations. Armenia has not yet implemented four UN Security Council resolutions on withdrawal of its armed forces from Nagorno-Karabakh and the surrounding districts.

News.Az

