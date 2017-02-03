Warrants issued against 177 Turkish police officers

+ ↺ − 16 px

Turkish security forces have arrested 97 people Thursday over suspected ties to the group said to be behind July’s coup attempt, an official said.

Arrest warrants for 177 police officers across Turkey were issued earlier on Thursday, according to Anadolu Agency.

Ankara chief public prosecutor issued the warrants over claims the officers used the ByLock messaging app, which is said to have been utilized by members of the Fetullah Terrorist Organization (FETO).

The official, speaking on condition of anonymity due to restrictions on talking to the media, said the forces have raided numerous properties in 25 provinces including Ankara, Istanbul, Izmir, Gaziantep and Konya.

The source did not provide information on the officers’ seniority, stating that some of those subject to the warrants had already been dismissed from duty.

Those arrested will be brought to Ankara police headquarters to give statements.

FETO, led by U.S.-based Fetullah Gulen, is accused of orchestrating the attempted coup in which 248 people were martyred.

ByLock is said to have been exclusively used by the group’s supporters until it was reported cracked by security agencies, which allowed the identification of FETO members.

Since the failed coup, tens of thousands of police officers, military service personnel and other public employees have been arrested over their alleged ties to FETO.

News.Az

News.Az