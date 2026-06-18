Warsh debut shakes markets as Fed rate-hike bets return

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The Federal Reserve kept rates unchanged, but new Chair Kevin Warsh’s tougher anti-inflation message pushed investors to price in another rate hike before the end of 2026.

Kevin Warsh’s first meeting as chair of the U.S. Federal Reserve has sent a clear message to global markets: the era of expected rate cuts may be over, and investors may need to prepare for tighter monetary policy again.

The Fed left interest rates unchanged in the 3.50%-3.75% range, as widely expected. But the real shock came from the tone of the decision and the new projections from policymakers. Instead of reinforcing hopes for lower borrowing costs later this year, the central bank signaled that inflation remains too high and that another rate hike before the end of 2026 is now a serious possibility.

That shift immediately changed market expectations. According to Reuters, nine of the Fed’s 19 officials now expect at least one rate increase by the end of 2026. Futures markets also moved sharply, pricing in a high probability of a rate hike in the coming months. For investors who had spent much of the year expecting the next move to be a cut, Warsh’s debut marked a major reset.

The new Fed chair did not give markets the kind of detailed forward guidance they had grown used to under previous leadership. Instead, Warsh emphasized price stability and suggested that investors should rely more on their own economic analysis rather than trying to decode every word from the central bank. That alone was enough to make markets nervous.

The reaction was visible across asset classes. U.S. Treasury yields moved higher, the dollar strengthened and Wall Street came under pressure. Stocks fell as traders reassessed the outlook for borrowing costs, corporate earnings and risk appetite. A stronger dollar also added pressure on other currencies, especially the yen, which weakened sharply and triggered renewed warnings from Japanese officials about possible intervention.

The message from the Fed was not that a hike is guaranteed. Rather, it was that the door is open. That distinction matters. The central bank is trying to show that it will not be forced into easing simply because markets want lower rates. If inflation remains elevated, the Fed may be willing to tighten policy again, even at the risk of slowing growth.

The timing is important. The U.S. economy is still dealing with the aftershocks of energy-market volatility linked to the recent Middle East crisis. Although oil prices have fallen after the U.S.-Iran interim agreement, inflation pressures have not disappeared. Energy costs, supply-chain uncertainty and strong underlying price pressures remain key concerns for policymakers.

This is why Warsh’s first appearance was watched so closely. He inherited a central bank facing a difficult balance: inflation is still above target, but raising rates too aggressively could hurt growth, weaken demand and increase pressure on households and businesses. At the same time, cutting rates too early could revive inflation and damage the Fed’s credibility.

Warsh appeared determined to avoid giving markets an easy signal. His approach was more restrained, less predictable and more focused on institutional discipline. He also announced a broad review of how the Fed communicates and makes decisions. That review could eventually reshape the way the central bank uses forecasts, public messaging and policy signals.

For markets, that means more uncertainty. The Fed’s so-called dot plot has long been used by investors as a guide to where policymakers think rates are heading. But if Warsh moves away from heavy forward guidance, investors may have to react more directly to economic data rather than relying on central-bank hints. That could increase volatility around inflation reports, jobs data and Fed speeches.

The dollar’s strength shows how quickly investors have adjusted. A more hawkish Fed usually supports the U.S. currency because higher rates make dollar assets more attractive. But a stronger dollar also creates global consequences. It can tighten financial conditions for emerging markets, pressure countries with dollar-denominated debt and weigh on commodity prices.

Equities face a different challenge. Higher rates reduce the present value of future earnings and make bonds more attractive compared with stocks. This is especially important for technology and growth companies, which tend to be more sensitive to changes in interest-rate expectations. If markets begin to believe that borrowing costs will stay higher for longer, valuations could come under pressure.

For the global economy, the Warsh signal goes beyond the United States. Many central banks had been hoping that the Fed would eventually create room for a broader easing cycle. If the Fed instead moves toward another rate hike, other policymakers may be forced to be more cautious. The Bank of England, the European Central Bank and emerging-market central banks will all have to consider the impact of a stronger dollar and higher U.S. yields.

The political dimension is also important. President Donald Trump has repeatedly favored lower rates, but Warsh’s first meeting showed that the Fed is trying to protect its independence and keep inflation at the center of policy. Any future rate hike could create tension between the White House and the central bank, especially if markets weaken or borrowing costs rise for consumers.

For now, investors are trying to understand what the “Warsh era” will mean. The first message was clear: the Fed will not rush to cut rates, and it is prepared to act again if inflation does not move convincingly lower.

That makes the coming months crucial. Inflation data, wage growth, oil prices and consumer spending will determine whether the Fed actually raises rates or simply keeps the threat of a hike alive. But the psychological shift has already happened. Markets no longer see rate cuts as the default path.

Warsh’s debut did not change rates. It changed expectations. And in financial markets, expectations can move faster than policy itself.

News.Az