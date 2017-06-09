Washington hosts Azerbaijan Republic Day and Armed Forces day celebration
The embassy of Azerbaijan in Washington hosted a solemn reception dedicated to the 99th anniversary of the Azerbaijan Democratic Republic.
The event was attended by senior officials of the US Administration, congressmen, high-ranking individuals of the US military forces and diplomats, AAN reports.
