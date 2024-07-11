Washington meeting highlights importance of peace in promoting regional connectivity: State Dept

+ ↺ − 16 px

The United States Department of State spokesperson Matthew Miller issued a statement regarding the outcomes of a recent trilateral meeting involving the foreign ministers of the United States, Azerbaijan, and Armenia, News.Az reports.

Miller stated that US Secretary of State Antony Blinken expressed his satisfaction with the meeting.“Secretary of State Antony J. Blinken met with Armenian Foreign Minister Ararat Mirzoyan and Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov today in Washington, D.C. on the margins of the Washington NATO Summit. Secretary Blinken discussed the progress made toward a durable and dignified peace agreement and encouraged further steps to finalize a deal as soon as possible. The Secretary also emphasized the importance of peace in promoting regional connectivity, which would benefit the entire South Caucasus region,” the statement read.Azerbaijan’s Foreign Ministry earlier reported that during the meeting, the parties noted the progressAzerbaijan and Armenia have achieved towards the conclusion of an historic agreement on peace and establishment of interstate relations, and agreed to continue the work.The two parties thanked Blinken for hosting the meeting.

News.Az