Washington says Baku-Yerevan peace ‘important’ for new routes for Central Asian trade

The US Assistant Secretary of State for European and Eurasian Affairs, James O'Brien, has underscored the key importance of peace between Azerbaijan and Armenia for opening up new routes for Central Asian trade.

Speaking at a House Foreign Affairs Committee hearing, O'Brien noted that the US wants to ensure that exports of goods from Central Asia do not go through Russia and China but through alternative routes, including Azerbaijan."It's about the whole region, Central Asia, all these countries' exports to world markets now only go through China and Russia. For a bypass, they need to cooperate with Azerbaijan," he said, referring to the goals of his future trip to Baku."One route goes through Georgia to the Black Sea, but another, potentially larger route would go through Azerbaijan, Armenia and Türkiye, and for these reasons, we need a peace agreement between Azerbaijan and Armenia," the diplomat explained.

News.Az