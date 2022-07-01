Yandex metrika counter

Washington to host meeting of Azerbaijan-US Economic Cooperation Commission

“The 5th meeting of Azerbaijan-US intergovernmental commission will be held in Washington in the fall of this year,” said co-chair of Azerbaijan-US intergovernmental commission, Azerbaijan’s Finance Minister Samir Sharifov, News.az  reports.

According to him, the Azerbaijani government has started preparations in this field.


News.Az 

