Washington to host meeting of Azerbaijan-US Economic Cooperation Commission
- 01 Jul 2022 16:46
- 22 Jan 2026 03:37
- Politics
“The 5th meeting of Azerbaijan-US intergovernmental commission will be held in Washington in the fall of this year,” said co-chair of Azerbaijan-US intergovernmental commission, Azerbaijan’s Finance Minister Samir Sharifov, News.az reports.
According to him, the Azerbaijani government has started preparations in this field.