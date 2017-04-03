Way Out block: Republican Party loses its political monopoly

+ ↺ − 16 px

The Republican Party has lost its political monopoly.

This was reported by a member of Way Out party David Khazhakyan, commenting on the results of exit polls in the parliamentary elections, according to news.am.

According to him, the Republicans will not collect the necessary 50 + 1% to form the majority. "Taking into account the future picture of the parliament, the Republican Party will be deprived of its political monopoly," said Khazhakyan. In addition, commenting on the statements of the Republican party, that the opposition receives more leverages of influence on the decision-making process in the parliamentary government, Khazhakyan noted that "RPA’s parliamentary system" is no different from what it used to be before.

According to another member of Way Out Block Mane Tandilyan, the bribery during the election was massive. "It raises doubts," she said. At the same time, Tandilyan regretfully accepts that some people are prone to bribes and are ready to sell their votes. "We need to understand the reason and how can we change this situation," she said.

Tandilyan agreed that the Republican party is unlikely to get 50 percent. "Two important portions of society did not come to elections. The supporters of the opposition and disillusioned citizens, including young people, "she said. She believes that, if this category of voters had come to cast their votes, there would have been a completely different picture.

News.Az

