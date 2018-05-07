Way to normal life in Armenia passes through Karabakh

+ ↺ − 16 px

The large-scale protests in Armenia, which led to the political crisis in the country, seriously worried the Karabakh separatists.

In the days of the April protests, the head of the Karabakh separatists Bako Sahakyan was in Yerevan and held active meetings, according to the article published in Vesti.az. In particular, he met with Armenian President Armen Sarkissian, as well as former ones - Levon Ter-Petrosyan and Robert Kocharyan. He also met with the leader of the protest movement, Nikol Pashinyan. At the meetings Sahakyan was likely worried not about the fate of Armenia but the separatist regime created in the occupied territories of Azerbaijan.

The further development of events confirmed this conjecture. So, on May 4, a delegation of the Armenian parliament consisting of representatives of all four factions - the Republican Party of Armenia, the Tsarukyan and Yelk Blocs, as well as the ARF Dashnaktsutyun arrived in Karabakh. At the meeting with B.Sahakyan, the internal political situation in Armenia was discussed. Bako Sahakyan stressed the need to establish internal political stability in Armenia, noting that the security of "NKR" largely depends on this.

Fearing that the Azerbaijani army can move into a large-scale offensive, the separatist regime frightened the Armenian public with disinformation about the advancement of Azerbaijan's military hardware on the front line although one of the supporters of Nikol Pashinyan, the deputy from Yelk Sasun Mikaelyan called to Karabakh and found out that the reports on the activeness of the Azerbaijani army were untrue. The words of Sasun Mikaelyan, who commanded in the 'Sasun' division during the Karabakh war, raise no doubt, since he has long-standing ties with the Karabakh separatists.

After the leader of the protest movement N.Pashinyan stated that Karabakh should eventually become a part of Armenia, Karabakh separatists were pacified. "Deputy Head of the NKR President's Staff" David Babayan in his conversation with Radio Azatutyun concerning a possible change of the official number one in Armenia stated that "Artsakh is ready to work with the leadership elected by the will of the people and political forces of the Republic of Armenia."

In this regard, a logical question arises, do the Karabakh separatists have any other option? "NKR" was created as a result of Armenia's military aggression against Azerbaijan and is completely dependent on military and financial assistance from Yerevan. Without taking into account this important fact, the author of the Armenian edition of the "First Information" Sargis Artsruni in his analytical material "The Artsakh turn of the velvet revolution" (http://ru.1in.am/1223585.html) gave a significant place to Sahakyan's role in the ongoing events .

In his opinion, "Bako Sahakyan showed rational behavior - instead of standing next to the Armenian authorities during the internal political conflict, he, in fact, took upon himself the intermediary mission between Serzh Sargsyan and the velvet revolution."

"The NKR President, according to informed sources, played a big role in the process of detente of internal political tension conducting effective negotiations with Serzh Sargsyan and Nikol Pashinyan. This indicates the maturity of the statehood in Artsakh. In Stepanakert, they finally realized that not the Armenian authorities are the NKR partner, but the public," the analyst notes.

The author sings enthusiastic praises to the leader of the Karabakh separatists, noting that "Bako Sahakyan's actions are an important precedent that can significantly increase the subjectivity of Artsakh in relations with Armenia in the process of forming the pan-Armenian agenda."

It is time to remind to Artsruni the words of the French comedian Pierre-Emmanuel Barre in a speech on the Sapa1 + TV channel in 2014 about Sahakyan: "Look, this is outrageous! The word 'swindler' is written on his face." Not to mention the role of Sahakyan in the March 2008 events, when with his knowledge the military units were sent from Yerevan to Karabakh to disperse the demonstrations.

No less interesting are Artsruni's thoughts about the events taking place in Armenia. In his opinion, "the velvet revolution significantly increased the international prestige of Armenia, and in the case of an effective foreign policy it is quite possible to capitalize this reality in a short time."

"This gives an opportunity to conduct a more proactive foreign policy, to provide a radical breakthrough in the process of Karabakh conflict settlement. Thanks to the velvet revolution, Armenia managed to achieve a significant civilizational advantage over Azerbaijan. The situation now very much resembles the context of the early 1990s when the world community legitimized the victory of democratic Armenia over authoritarian Azerbaijan during the war years. Today, Armenia has an opportunity to use its political and civilizational advantages in the negotiation process," the Armenian author notes.

In the 1980-90s, Armenia, which Artsruni called 'civilized', perpetrated monstrous ethnic cleansing against Azerbaijanis, completely expelling them from Armenia, and also committing the Khojaly genocide, occupying 20% ​​of the territory of Azerbaijan. The actions of the "civilized" Armenia were assessed by the UN Security Council in the form of four resolutions, which say who is who.

The author expresses the hope that "it is very important for the Artsakh elite to create the institutional bases for conducting independent policy, especially since the power which does not have so much mental and genetic link with the Stepanakert elite" is formed in Armenia and this, according to Artsruni, can contribute to "strengthening the positions of the Armenian parties in the negotiation process".

Such statements of Artsruni are very different from his recent predictions regarding the settlement of the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict. For example, in the article "The Armenian root of Aliyev's self-confidence" (http://ru.1in.am/1213984.html), he noted that due to the unconstructive steps of the Armenian leadership, the country found itself in a miserable and weak position before Azerbaijan. In another article "Ghost of Armenia's isolation: the Azerbaijan-Iran railway is launched" (https://arm-world.ru/news/armnews/28207-prizrak-izolyacii-armenii-zapuschena-zheleznaya-doroga-azerbaydzhan-iran.html) Artsruni stressed that the indicator of the effectiveness of the policy of the Armenian authorities should be not delaying the negotiation process, but an early settlement of the conflict - on the basis of rational compromises.

And now the same author argues about the possible strengthening of the Armenian positions in the negotiation process. Protest movement in Armenia will not change the situation in this country for the better. Pashinyan has no program for radical reforms, and Armenia's dependent position on Russia will not allow him to revive the economy even if he comes to power. Just like Artsruni, Pashinyan does not want to understand that Armenia's unenviable position is its own fault. Having expelled Azerbaijanis from Armenia, occupying the territories of Azerbaijan, and isolating itself from important regional projects, this country now wants positive changes. But can the situation in Armenia turn for the better without the resolution of the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict, the withdrawal of Armenian troops from the occupied territories of Azerbaijan, the return of Azerbaijanis to their native lands? It is this innermost issue that should be more worrisome to those who advocate for changes in Armenia. In real politics, there is no room for ghostlike illusions.

