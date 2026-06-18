Waymo recalls over 3,800 robotaxis over construction zone risks

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Waymo is recalling 3,871 robotaxis in the United States after a software issue was found that could cause the vehicles to enter closed freeway construction zones and continue driving at speed, according to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration.

The recall pertains to ​certain Fifth Generation Automated Driving Systems (ADS) ‌in ⁠robotaxis, News.Az reports, citing Reuters

The auto safety regulator said Waymo has modified the scope of vehicle ​operations ​to ⁠restrict freeway driving.

Waymo will update the ​ADS software to detect ​where ⁠the vehicle is, to avoid entering construction zones, ⁠free ​of charge, NHTSA ​said.

News.Az