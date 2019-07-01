WB appoints new Regional Director for South Caucasus

+ ↺ − 16 px

Mr. Sebastian Molineus has been appointed World Bank Regional Director for the South Caucasus effective July 1, 2019, Report informs citing the World Bank.

In this position, Mr. Molineus will oversee the Bank’s program in the three countries - Armenia, Azerbaijan, Georgia, and lead the development and implementation of the Bank’s Country Partnership Strategies in these countries in coordination with development partners and civil society. Mr. Molineus will be based in Tbilisi, which hosts the Bank’s Regional Office for the South Caucasus.

Mr. Molineus, a German national, joined the World Bank Group in 2002 as Project Manager in IFC’s Moscow office. He has since held positions both at IFC and the World Bank with a focus on corporate governance, capital markets, as well as financial and private sector development. He is currently Director in the Finance, Competitiveness & Innovation Global Practice.

He will succeed Ms. Mercy Tembon, who successfully served as the Regional Director for the South Caucasus from September 2015 to June 2019.

