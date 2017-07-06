Yandex metrika counter

WB approves US$400 million loan for Azerbaijan

  • Economics
  • Share
WB approves US$400 million loan for Azerbaijan

The World Bank approved a US$400.245 million loan and grant for Azerbaijan allocated in 2017 (from July 1, 2016 to June 30, 2017), bank told Interfax.

“Loan and grant for Azerbaijan will make up $400.245 this year, while it was AZN 207 million in 2016”, the information said.
 
Of this, $400 million will be directed to the Southern GAs Corridor, $0.25 million for solution of issues on human resources and increase of potential in IT.
 
Totally, the WB allocated $1,238,500,000 to Azerbaijan in 2013-2017.

News.Az


News.Az 

Similar news

honor Patriotic War martyrs

Latest News

Archive

Prev Next
Su Mo Tu We Th Fr Sa
  1 2 3 4 5 6
7 8 9 10 11 12 13
14 15 16 17 18 19 20
21 22 23 24 25 26 27
28 29 30 31      