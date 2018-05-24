WB: Azerbaijan’s agrarian sector needs new financial products

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijan’s agrarian sector should be provided with new financial products, Rufiz Chirag-Zade, representative of the World Bank’s (WB) Baku office, said.

Chirag-Zade made the remarks in Baku May 24 at the event dedicated to the signing ceremony of protocols of intentions between the State Service on Management of Agricultural Projects and Credits under the Azerbaijani Ministry of Agriculture, a number of Azerbaijani banks and non-bank credit organizations, Trend reports.

"Azerbaijan’s agricultural sector has great opportunities,” he said. “But certain issues should be solved to use these opportunities. One of such issues is to facilitate the business access to financial resources. Today, lending covers only a small part of the agricultural sector. The range of financial products for this sector is also limited. Azerbaijan’s agricultural business needs new financial products.”

News.Az

