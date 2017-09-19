WB hails financial sector modernization in Azerbaijan

+ ↺ − 16 px

Head of the Financial Market Supervisory Authority Rufat Aslanli received WB Regional Director for the South Caucasus, Europe and Central Asia Mercy Tembon.

According to abc.az, the Chamber informed that during the meeting the sides discussed the implementation process, achievements and tasks set in the framework of the jointly implemented second phase of the financial sector modernization project.

"Mercy Tembon praised the implemented steps and said the World Bank will continue to provide the necessary assistance to Azerbaijan," the report says.

The message says that during the meeting the sides also discussed the current and future directions of cooperation with Azerbaijan, in particular, the prospects for cooperation with the Financial Market Supervisory Authority.

News.Az

News.Az