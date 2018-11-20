WB to help Azerbaijan to increase productivity in agriculture

The World Bank will help Azerbaijan to increase productivity in agriculture, said head of WB Baku Office Navid Nagvi.

He was speaking at the presentation of a report on Risk Appraisal in Agriculture Sector of Azerbaijan on Nov. 20, Trend agency reported.

At present 37- 40 percent of the county's of general workforce are involved agriculture, he noted. In comparative figures one farmer in Azerbaijan produces three time less than the same employee Turkey and 6 times less than the same employee in Poland.

In this connection Nagvi underlined the necessity of increasing productivity in this sphere.

Share of agriculture on the country's total GDP is about 6-7 percent, he added.

News.Az

