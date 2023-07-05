‘We are concerned by attempts to equate Islam with violence and terror’ - Azerbaijani President

+ ↺ − 16 px

“Promotion of intercultural and interreligious dialogue should be high on our agenda,” said President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev as he addressed the Ministerial Meeting of the Non-Aligned Movement Coordinating Bureau in Baku, News.Az reports.

“We are concerned by rising Islamophobia and xenophobia as well as attempts to equate Islam with violence and terror. Burning and desecration of the Holy Quran in Denmark, Netherlands, Sweden and justifying it under the guise of the freedom of expression is totally irresponsible and inadmissible and must be condemned,” the President noted.

News.Az