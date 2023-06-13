‘We are determined to successfully implement provisions of Shusha Declaration’: Turkish President
- 13 Jun 2023 13:52
- 22 Jan 2026 03:37
- 185701
- Politics
- Share https://news.az/news/we-are-determined-to-successfully-implement-provisions-of-shusha-declaration-turkish-president Copied
“We are determined to successfully implement the provisions of the Shusha Declaration and will not compromise on this matter,” said President of Türkiye Recep Tayyip Erdogan in his press statement following an expanded meeting with President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev.