Yandex metrika counter

‘We are determined to successfully implement provisions of Shusha Declaration’: Turkish President

  • Politics
  • Share
‘We are determined to successfully implement provisions of Shusha Declaration’: Turkish President

“We are determined to successfully implement the provisions of the Shusha Declaration and will not compromise on this matter,” said President of Türkiye Recep Tayyip Erdogan in his press statement following an expanded meeting with President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev.


News.Az 

Similar news

honor Patriotic War martyrs

Latest News

Archive

Prev Next
Su Mo Tu We Th Fr Sa
  1 2 3 4 5 6
7 8 9 10 11 12 13
14 15 16 17 18 19 20
21 22 23 24 25 26 27
28 29 30 31      