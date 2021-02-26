We demand justice for innocent victims of Khojaly genocide – Azerbaijan’s presidential aide

+ ↺ − 16 px

We demand justice for innocent victims of the Khojaly genocide, Assistant to the President of Azerbaijan - Head of the Foreign Policy Affairs Department of the Presidential Administration Hikmet Hajiyev tweeted on Friday.

“We Remember! We demand justice for innocent victims of Khojaly genocide! Justice is an important component of reconciliation. Perpetrators of Khojaly genocide are glorified as heros in Armenia based on extreme ideologies of racism, discrimination, ethnic hate,” Hajiyev wrote.

News.Az