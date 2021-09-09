Yandex metrika counter

We don’t forget Armenia’s responsibility for war crimes against Azerbaijani schoolchildren – minister

Today, September 9, marks the International Day to Protect Education from Attack, Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov wrote on Twitter.

“It’s important that we don’t forget Armenia’s responsibility for war crimes it committed with regard to Azerbaijani schoolchildren and the importance of respecting the right of children to receive an education safely,” he tweeted.  

