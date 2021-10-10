We have major plans related to future development of Khojavand district and Hadrut settlement: Azerbaijani president

+ ↺ − 16 px

“The tourism potential of Khojavand district is fairly large. It is a very rich place in terms of the nature – it has mountains, forests, rivers – a place like paradise. Historical sites, bridges, as well as the famous Azikh cave and the Taghlar cave – these are located here,” said President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev as he met with members of the general public of Khojavand district.

“The Armenians also wanted to Armenianize the Azikh cave. Look at the level of their nonsense – they claimed that Armenians lived in the Azikh cave. One does not know whether to laugh at this or not. It was Azerbaijani archaeologists who discovered the Azikh cave. Those archaeologists did a lot of research, while Armenians simply brought scientists from several countries of the world for propaganda and staged a show here. The cave was badly damaged,” the head of state noted.

“I would like to invite Azerbaijani and foreign investors to build tourist centers and hotels in these places, which are so rich in historical sites. We have major plans related to the future development of Khojavand district and Hadrut settlement. We started implementing these plans today. Today, the people of Khojavand have come to their native lands and these visits will be more frequent,” the President added.

News.Az