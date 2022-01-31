‘We must ensure that Armenian fascism never arises again’ – Azerbaijani President

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijan defeated Armenian fascism and restored justice, President Ilham Aliyev said in an interview with AZERTAC news agency during his visit to the country’s Ganja city on Sunday, News.Az reports.

The head of state said the Ganja Memorial Complex, the foundation of which was laid on Sunday, will cover a large area.

“This Memorial Complex will be built on an area of about four hectares. These demolished buildings will stay the way they are. So this memory should not be erased. We must not forget this Armenian savagery,” the president said.

The Azerbaijani leader reiterated that the war is over.

“Yes, we say there must be peace. But we must never forget the Armenian savagery and Armenian fascism. We must not forget the victims of Khojaly. We must never forget the victims of Ganja and the victims of our other cities. We bow our heads to their holy spirit and say once again that their blood did not remain on the ground. Perhaps this is a consolation for their loved ones. At the same time, we say that we are a victorious people. We are a victorious state. We have defeated Armenian fascism. We must ensure that Armenian fascism never arises again,” President Aliyev added.

News.Az