‘We regained Lachin both on the battlefield and by political means’: Azerbaijani President

We regained Lachin both on the battlefield and by political means. During the Second Karabakh War, the liberation of Lachin district from occupation was one of the priority tasks. We actually liberated the southern part of Lachin district by fighting, on the battlefield, said President Ilham Aliyev as he received Masim Mammadov, Special Representative of the President in Lachin district, which is included in East Zangezur economic region, News.Az reports.

“Gulabird and a number of other villages were liberated on the battlefield, and we accessed the Lachin-Khankendi road. This operation, as well as the liberation of the city of Shusha from the Armenian invaders, actually led to the capitulation of the Armenian state,” the head of state emphasized.

