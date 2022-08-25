‘We see Karabakh and Eastern Zangazur dynamically reviving’ – Kazakh president

+ ↺ − 16 px

“We see Karabakh and Eastern Zangazur dynamically reviving. Thanks to your personal efforts, these lands will turn into a prosperous region in the near future – there is no doubt about that,” Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev said in joint press statements with Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev, News.Az reports.

“Kazakhstan, for its part, is ready to make a contribution to this noble cause. Today, a presentation of our Kazakh gift, a gift of the Kazakh people took place here. I mean that an art school named after Kurmangazy will be built in the city of Fuzuli by the end of next year,” Tokayev added

News.Az