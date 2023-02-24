‘We seek justice for Khojaly, not revenge’ - Azerbaijani FM

+ ↺ − 16 px

The Khojaly genocide is the bloodiest day in Azerbaijan’s modern history, the country’s Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov said on Friday.

He made the remarks while speaking at a commemorative event dedicated to the 31st anniversary of the Khojaly genocide.

Bayramov recalled that Khojaly residents were blatantly murdered in February 1992

The minister also highlighted Armenia’s heavy ballistic missile attacks and cluster bombing of the cities of Ganja, Barda as well as Azerbaijan’s other cities and villages.

Bayramov said t if Armenia wants peace, it should give up its aggressive policy, noting that Azerbaijan spares no efforts for ensuring peace in the region.

“We seek justice for Khojaly want, not revenge” he added.

News.Az