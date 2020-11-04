Yandex metrika counter

We strongly condemn hate speech of French Armenian lobby against TF1 - presidential aide

  • Politics
  • Share
We strongly condemn hate speech of French Armenian lobby against TF1 - presidential aide

"We strongly condemn threats and hate speech insults by French Armenian lobby against TF1 and its correspondent Liseron Boudoul for doing her professional work to cover plight of Azerbaijani civilians and ongoing war between Armenia-Azerbaijan," Assistant to the Azerbaijani President, Head of the Foreign Policy Department of the Presidential Administration Hikmat Hajiyev tweeted.

News.Az


News.Az 

Similar news

honor Patriotic War martyrs

Latest News

Archive

Prev Next
Su Mo Tu We Th Fr Sa
  1 2 3 4 5 6
7 8 9 10 11 12 13
14 15 16 17 18 19 20
21 22 23 24 25 26 27
28 29 30 31      