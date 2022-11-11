‘We will continue our efforts so that our compatriots, separated from Azerbaijan due to bitter fate, never cut ties with their historical homeland’: President Aliyev

‘We will continue our efforts so that our compatriots, separated from Azerbaijan due to bitter fate, never cut ties with their historical homeland’: President Aliyev

‘We will continue our efforts so that our compatriots, separated from Azerbaijan due to bitter fate, never cut ties with their historical homeland’: President Aliyev

+ ↺ − 16 px

We will continue our efforts so that our compatriots, who were separated from the state of Azerbaijan due to bitter fate, preserve our language, traditions, and culture, remain loyal to the ideas of Azerbaijanism, and never cut ties with their historical homeland, President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev said as he made a speech at the 9th Summit of the Organization of Turkic States in Samarkand, News.Az reports.

The head of state noted that the Turkic world does not consist of independent Turkic states only, its geographical boundaries are broader.

“I believe that the time has come to permanently keep in mind, within the framework of the organization, issues such as preventing the assimilation and protecting the rights, security and national identity of our compatriots living beyond the countries that are members of the Organization of Turkic States,” he said.

President Aliyev stressed that the young generation of the Turkic world should have the opportunity to study in their mother tongue in the countries of their residence.

“Unfortunately, majority of the 40 million Azerbaijanis living outside Azerbaijan are deprived of these opportunities. Education of our compatriots living outside Turkic states in their mother tongue should always be on the agenda of the organization. Necessary steps should be taken in this direction,” he said.

“The state of Azerbaijan pays special attention to the protection of the rights, freedoms and security of Azerbaijanis living abroad. We will continue our efforts so that our compatriots, who were separated from the state of Azerbaijan due to bitter fate, preserve our language, traditions, and culture, remain loyal to the ideas of Azerbaijanism, and never cut ties with their historical homeland,” the head of state added.

News.Az