‘We will not forget crime against humanity in Khojaly’ - Turkish FM

The crime against humanity in Khojaly has not been forgotten and will not be forgotten, Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu said on Twitter, News.Az reports.

“We condemn the murder of our Azerbaijani brothers in Khojaly 31 years ago and once again honor the memory of our martyrs. We have not forgotten and will not forget the crime against humanity committed in Khojaly,” Cavusoglu said.

On the night of February 25-26, 1992, Armenian military formations, with the support of the 366th motorized rifle regiment stationed in Khankendi, committed genocide against the population of the city of Khojaly.

As a result of this bloody massacre, 613 people, including 106 women, 63 children, and 70 older people were killed, 8 families were completely wiped out, 25 children lost both parents, 130 children lost one of their parents, 487 people were seriously injured, 1,275 people were taken hostage, and the fate of 150 of them is still unknown.

News.Az